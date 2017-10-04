Television Broadcasts Ltd (0511.HK)
0511.HK on Hong Kong Stock
26.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$26.75
Open
HK$26.85
Day's High
HK$26.95
Day's Low
HK$26.65
Volume
200,226
Avg. Vol
523,397
52-wk High
HK$35.20
52-wk Low
HK$25.30
About
Television Broadcasts Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in television (TV) businesses. The Company has six segments. Hong Kong TV Broadcasting broadcasts television programs on terrestrial TV platform, commercials on terrestrial and pay TV platforms and produces programs. Hong Kong... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$11,563.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|438.00
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|3.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Television Broadcasts shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Television Broadcasts Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday (4/10/2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Television broadcasts posts HY profit attributable HK$170 million
* HY revenue from continuing operations hk$2,021 million, an increase of 3%
BRIEF-Television Broadcasts announces formation of joint venture
* Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture company, ITT, on a 50:50 basis between TVB venture and Imagine
BRIEF-Television Broadcasts Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Television Broadcasts requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending the release of an announcement of the company in relation to inside information Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: