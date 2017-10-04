BRIEF-Television Broadcasts shares on trading halt * Trading in shares of Television Broadcasts Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday (4/10/2017) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Television broadcasts posts HY profit attributable HK$170 million * HY revenue from continuing operations hk$2,021 million, an increase of 3%

BRIEF-Television Broadcasts announces formation of joint venture * Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture company, ITT, on a 50:50 basis between TVB venture and Imagine

BRIEF-Television Broadcasts Ltd seeks trading halt * Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement of company in relation to inside information