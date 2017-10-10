China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd (0512.HK)
0512.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.85
Day's High
HK$2.92
Day's Low
HK$2.82
Volume
720,000
Avg. Vol
2,213,937
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.36
About
China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. The main businesses of the Company include the research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products, medical products, chemical products and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,995.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,237.01
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement
Oct 10 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare announces increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder
Sept 27 China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare expects to record increase in net profit of not less than 50% in HY
Aug 3 China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd: