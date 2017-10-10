Edition:
China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd (0512.HK)

0512.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.85
Day's High
HK$2.92
Day's Low
HK$2.82
Volume
720,000
Avg. Vol
2,213,937
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.36

Chart for

About

China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. The main businesses of the Company include the research and development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products, medical products, chemical products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,995.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,237.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates