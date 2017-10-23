Cosco Shipping International (Hongkong) Co Ltd (0517.HK)
0517.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.25
Open
HK$3.32
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.24
Volume
1,084,215
Avg. Vol
1,065,614
52-wk High
HK$3.86
52-wk Low
HK$3.04
About
COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., formerly COSCO International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in ship-related businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Coatings segment is engaged in the production and sales of coatings. Marine Equipment and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,028.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,532.95
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|3.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09