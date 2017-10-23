Edition:
India

Cosco Shipping International (Hongkong) Co Ltd (0517.HK)

0517.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.25
Open
HK$3.32
Day's High
HK$3.32
Day's Low
HK$3.24
Volume
1,084,215
Avg. Vol
1,065,614
52-wk High
HK$3.86
52-wk Low
HK$3.04

Chart for

About

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., formerly COSCO International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in ship-related businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Coatings segment is engaged in the production and sales of coatings. Marine Equipment and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,028.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,532.95
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 3.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates