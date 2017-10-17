HNA Holding Group Co Ltd (0521.HK)
0.38HKD
10:53am IST
HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
HK$0.37
4,640,000
24,574,355
HK$0.46
HK$0.22
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,218.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,400.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd
* As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired
BRIEF-HNA International Investment says unit offers to buy CWT Ltd
* Unit offers to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of CWT Ltd for S$2.33 per share in cash
BRIEF-HNA Holding says resolution set out in GM notice dated Aug 21 was passed by shareholders
* Reference is made to notice of general meeting of company dated 21 August 2017
China's HNA launches $1 billion offer for Singapore's CWT
Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.
China's HNA launches $1 bln offer for Singapore's CWT
Sept 7 Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.
BRIEF-HNA Holding Group anticipates to record a profit attributable of amount not less than HK$55 mln for HY
* Anticipated that group would record a profit attributable to owners of company of amount not less than hk$55.0 million for hy
EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: