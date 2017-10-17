Edition:
HNA Holding Group Co Ltd (0521.HK)

0521.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.38HKD
10:53am IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.37
Volume
4,640,000
Avg. Vol
24,574,355
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.22

About

HNA Holding Group Co. Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel, intelligent information and digital television (TV) businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Golf Club and Hotel segment is engaged in the operation of golf clubs and the provision of hotel and leisure... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,218.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,400.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about 0521.HK

BRIEF-HNA Holdings updates on units offer for CWT Ltd​

* As total number of CWT shares owned or agreed to be acquired by offeror represent more than 90 pct, offeror to acquire all CWT shares not acquired ​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-HNA International Investment says unit offers to buy CWT Ltd

* Unit offers to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of CWT Ltd for S$2.33 per share in cash

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HNA Holding says resolution set out in GM notice dated Aug 21 was passed by shareholders

* Reference is made to notice of general meeting of company dated 21 August 2017

07 Sep 2017

China's HNA launches $1 billion offer for Singapore's CWT

Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.

07 Sep 2017

China's HNA launches $1 bln offer for Singapore's CWT

Sept 7 Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co on Thursday launched a bid to buy Singaporean logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion, after getting a green light from its shareholders.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HNA Holding Group anticipates to record a profit attributable of amount not less than HK$55 mln for HY

* Anticipated that group would record a profit attributable to owners of company of amount not less than hk$55.0 million for hy

16 Aug 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)

BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

17 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates