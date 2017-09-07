Edition:
Asm Pacific Technology Ltd (0522.HK)

0522.HK on Hong Kong Stock

116.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.70 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$117.20
Open
HK$117.80
Day's High
HK$119.70
Day's Low
HK$116.40
Volume
1,941,321
Avg. Vol
2,531,809
52-wk High
HK$125.80
52-wk Low
HK$70.05

About

ASM Pacific Technology Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of machines and tools used in semiconductor and electronic assembly industries. The Company operates through three segments. Back-end Equipment segment is engaged in the development, production and sales of... (more)

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$46,416.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 408.24
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 2.02

BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology to repurchase shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million

* Approved a share repurchase program to repurchase from stock market shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology posts qtrly net profit of HK$750.8 mln

* Qtrly net profit HK$750.8 million, up 3 percent from preceding quarter

26 Jul 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle

25 Apr 2017

ASM International plans up to $277 mln selldown in ASM Pacific

HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

24 Apr 2017

BRIEF-ASM International intends to sell stake of 20 millions shares in ASMPT

* Announces that it intends to sell a stake of 20 million shares of total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement

24 Apr 2017
