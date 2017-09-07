BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology to repurchase shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million * Approved a share repurchase program to repurchase from stock market shares of co upto a maximum total value of HK$780 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ASM Pacific Technology posts qtrly net profit of HK$750.8 mln * Qtrly net profit HK$750.8 million, up 3 percent from preceding quarter

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle

ASM International plans up to $277 mln selldown in ASM Pacific HONG KONG, April 24 Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASM International said on Monday it plans to reduce its stake in Asian affiliate ASM Pacific Technology Ltd in a deal that may be worth up to $277 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.