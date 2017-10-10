Edition:
Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd (0535.HK)

0535.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.85
Open
HK$0.85
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.80
Volume
50,103,014
Avg. Vol
39,682,453
52-wk High
HK$1.11
52-wk Low
HK$0.47

About

Gemdale Properties and Investment Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Property Development segment is mainly engaged in the development of properties for sale in China and America, including residential and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$15,211.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15,844.84
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 2.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0535.HK

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp posts ‍contracted sales of RMB4,533 million for Sept​

Oct 10 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment unit enters sale and purchase agreement

Sept 29 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties & Investment posts contracted sales of about RMB3.39 bln for Aug

Sept 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp posts HY profit attributable RMB425.4 million,

Aug 25 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale properties and investment posts June contracted sales

July 5 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp updates on ‍contracted sales for May

June 6 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment says contracted sales for April 2017 was RMB3.13 bln

May 8 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates