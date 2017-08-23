Ajisen China Holdings Ltd (0538.HK)
0538.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-1.47%)
HK$-0.05 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$3.40
HK$3.40
Open
HK$3.36
HK$3.36
Day's High
HK$3.39
HK$3.39
Day's Low
HK$3.32
HK$3.32
Volume
654,000
654,000
Avg. Vol
583,904
583,904
52-wk High
HK$3.85
HK$3.85
52-wk Low
HK$2.96
HK$2.96
About
Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in restaurant operation. The Company operates through three segments. Operation of Restaurants segment is engaged in the operation of fast casual restaurants selling Japanese ramen and Japanese-style dishes in Hong Kong and the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,820.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,091.54
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|3.37
Financials
BRIEF-Ajisen China's HY profit attributable down 80.9 percent
* Hy profit attributable to owners of company decreased by 80.9 percent to RMB109 million
BRIEF-Ajisen China updates on unaudited consolidated results for HY
* According to information recently, there is uncertainty on financial asset designated as at fair value through profit & loss in relation to investment of co
BRIEF-Ajisen China updates on quarterly same store sales for FCR business in Hong Kong
* For the three months ended 30 June 2017, Hong Kong same store sales growth rate for Fast Casual Restaurant Business fell 4.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: