Fufeng Group Ltd (0546.HK)
0546.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Fufeng Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in chemical products businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Amino Acid segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of amino acid products. Its products include monosodium glutamate, corn refined products, starch... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$13,548.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,546.73
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|3.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Fufeng Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB642.6 mln
* Interim dividend of HK8.8 cents per share declared by board
BRIEF-Fufeng Group sees HY profit attributable up about 80 pct
* Expected to record a significant increase of around 80 pct in its consolidated profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017
