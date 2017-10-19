Digital Domain Holdings Ltd (0547.HK)
0547.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
DIGITAL DOMAIN HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in media entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Media Entertainment segment is engaged in the provision of visual effects production services, virtual reality and 360 degree camera technology... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
BRIEF-Digital Domain Holdings signs placing deal with Head & Shoulders and Zhongtai International
* Entered into placing agreements with Head & Shoulders and Zhongtai International
BRIEF-Digital Domain Holdings appoints Wei Ming as vice chairman of board
* Wei Ming has been appointed as an executive director and vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
