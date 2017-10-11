Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)
0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
Volume
836,324
Avg. Vol
1,682,155
52-wk High
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20
About
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in footwear businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and sales of footwear products, the retailing and distribution of sportswear products, as well as the operation and leasing of commercial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$49,715.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,648.93
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|4.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln
* September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial posts net consolidated operating revenue of $761.3 mln in August
* Net consolidated operating revenue of company for August 2017 is $761.3 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wRzoJZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says HY profit attributable was up 3.95 pct
* An interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share has been declared for period ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial records net operating revenue of $809.5 mln for May
* Net consolidated operating revenue of company for May $809.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says qtrly profit attributable to owners of co increased by 30.6 pct
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company increased by 30.6% to US$124.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2qclInb) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says net consolidated operating revenue for April $799.9 million
* Net consolidated operating revenue for April $799.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: