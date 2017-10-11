BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln * ‍September net consolidated operating revenue us$767.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial posts net consolidated operating revenue of $761.3 mln in August * Net consolidated operating revenue of company for August 2017 is $761.3 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wRzoJZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says HY profit attributable was up 3.95 pct * An interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share has been declared for period ended June 30, 2017

BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial records net operating revenue of $809.5 mln for May * Net consolidated operating revenue of company for May $809.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says qtrly profit attributable to owners of co increased by 30.6 pct * Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company increased by 30.6% to US$124.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2qclInb) Further company coverage: