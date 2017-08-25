Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd (0563.HK)
0563.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
HK$1.72
Open
HK$1.73
Day's High
HK$1.73
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
2,132,000
Avg. Vol
7,279,297
52-wk High
HK$2.19
52-wk Low
HK$1.60
About
Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the development of residential and commercial properties, property investment and hotel operation. The properties invested by the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,515.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,810.97
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development posts HY profit for period attributable of HK$322.8 mln
Aug 25 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd
BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development updates on bid for a land parcel in Shanghai
Aug 2 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd