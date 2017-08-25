Edition:
India

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd (0563.HK)

0563.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.74%)
Prev Close
HK$1.72
Open
HK$1.73
Day's High
HK$1.73
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
2,132,000
Avg. Vol
7,279,297
52-wk High
HK$2.19
52-wk Low
HK$1.60

Chart for

About

Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the development of residential and commercial properties, property investment and hotel operation. The properties invested by the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.69
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$8,515.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,810.97
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates