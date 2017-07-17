Tao Heung Holdings Ltd (0573.HK)
0573.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.46HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Tao Heung Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in food and beverage businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the provision of food catering services through chain restaurants, the operation of bakeries and the sales of foods and other products, among others. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,484.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,016.61
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|7.88
Financials
BRIEF-Tao Heung expects a decrease in profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected to record a significant decrease of approximately more than 50% in amount of profit attributable for six months ended 30 June 2017