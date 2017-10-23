Edition:
India

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd (0576.HK)

0576.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.87HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$9.91
Open
HK$9.91
Day's High
HK$9.95
Day's Low
HK$9.85
Volume
1,044,518
Avg. Vol
3,250,960
52-wk High
HK$10.54
52-wk Low
HK$7.02

Chart for

About

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in high-grade roads businesses. The Company operates its businesses through three segments. The Toll Operation segment is engaged in the operation and management of high-grade roads, and the earning tolls from expressways. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$44,212.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,343.11
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 3.91

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates