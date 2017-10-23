Edition:
India

SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd (0580.HK)

0580.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
HK$1.82
Open
HK$1.82
Day's High
HK$1.82
Day's Low
HK$1.79
Volume
1,078,000
Avg. Vol
5,728,946
52-wk High
HK$1.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.13

Chart for

About

Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in electronic components-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and trading of electronic power components. The Company’s products include insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.73
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,478.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,408.48
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 1.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates