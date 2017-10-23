SunKing Power Electronics Group Ltd (0580.HK)
0580.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.65%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.65%)
Prev Close
HK$1.82
HK$1.82
Open
HK$1.82
HK$1.82
Day's High
HK$1.82
HK$1.82
Day's Low
HK$1.79
HK$1.79
Volume
1,078,000
1,078,000
Avg. Vol
5,728,946
5,728,946
52-wk High
HK$1.99
HK$1.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.13
HK$1.13
About
Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in electronic components-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and trading of electronic power components. The Company’s products include insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,478.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,408.48
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|1.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09