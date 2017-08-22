China Oriental Group Co Ltd (0581.HK)
0581.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-2.00%)
HK$-0.11 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.50
HK$5.50
Open
HK$5.47
HK$5.47
Day's High
HK$5.54
HK$5.54
Day's Low
HK$5.35
HK$5.35
Volume
4,130,000
4,130,000
Avg. Vol
10,819,423
10,819,423
52-wk High
HK$7.00
HK$7.00
52-wk Low
HK$1.63
HK$1.63
About
China Oriental Group Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in iron and steel businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Iron and Steel segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of iron and steel products, as well as the trading of steel products and iron ore. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$20,051.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,530.21
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|2.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
Fitch Upgrades West China Cement to 'BB-', Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded West China Cement Limited's (WCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The upgrade is driven by significant improvement in WCC's financial profile, as evident in a substantial decrease in net leverage and return to positi