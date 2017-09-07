BRIEF-Landing International Development Co enters deal to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan * Co conditionally agreed to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan for HK$2.5 billion to Suen Cho Hung, Paul Source text: (bit.ly/2wKgPGF) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Landing International Development posts HY profit of HK$48.583 mln * HY profit attributable HK$48.583 million versus loss of HK$526.456 million

BRIEF-Landing International Development expects 2017 HY results to record a net profit * Expected turnaround of result due to gain on fair value change of investment properties

BRIEF-Landing International Development launching a four seasons resort * Unit entered into certain agreements with four seasons hotels and resorts asia pacific and its affiliates

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd * On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares

BRIEF-Landing International Development requests trading halt * Requests trading halt pending ‍release of an announcement pursuant to hong kong code on takeovers and mergers​

BRIEF-Landing International Development Co terminates discussions with potential vendor * Co has terminated all relevant discussions with potential vendor

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on term sheet in relation to potential acquisition * Entered into term sheet with potential vendor for acquisition of target co which engages in gaming business in Philippines