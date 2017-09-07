Landing International Development Ltd (0582.HK)
23 Oct 2017
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,224.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147,395.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Landing International Development Co enters deal to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan
* Co conditionally agreed to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan for HK$2.5 billion to Suen Cho Hung, Paul Source text: (bit.ly/2wKgPGF) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Landing International Development posts HY profit of HK$48.583 mln
* HY profit attributable HK$48.583 million versus loss of HK$526.456 million
BRIEF-Landing International Development expects 2017 HY results to record a net profit
* Expected turnaround of result due to gain on fair value change of investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Landing International Development launching a four seasons resort
* Unit entered into certain agreements with four seasons hotels and resorts asia pacific and its affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd
* On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares
BRIEF-Landing International Development requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement pursuant to hong kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landing International Development Co terminates discussions with potential vendor
* Co has terminated all relevant discussions with potential vendor
BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on term sheet in relation to potential acquisition
* Entered into term sheet with potential vendor for acquisition of target co which engages in gaming business in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on transaction in relation to disposal of lighting business
* Company as vendor and purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement