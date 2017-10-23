Edition:
India

China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd (0586.HK)

0586.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$15.72
Open
HK$15.74
Day's High
HK$15.80
Day's Low
HK$15.64
Volume
3,569,846
Avg. Vol
2,846,944
52-wk High
HK$16.18
52-wk Low
HK$12.88

Chart for

About

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of environmental protection solutions. The Company operates through three segments. Energy Preservation and Environmental Protection Solutions segment is engaged in the provision of solutions related to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$28,118.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,804.75
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates