China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd (0586.HK)
0586.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
15.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$15.72
HK$15.72
Open
HK$15.74
HK$15.74
Day's High
HK$15.80
HK$15.80
Day's Low
HK$15.64
HK$15.64
Volume
3,569,846
3,569,846
Avg. Vol
2,846,944
2,846,944
52-wk High
HK$16.18
HK$16.18
52-wk Low
HK$12.88
HK$12.88
About
China Conch Venture Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of environmental protection solutions. The Company operates through three segments. Energy Preservation and Environmental Protection Solutions segment is engaged in the provision of solutions related to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$28,118.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,804.75
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|1.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09