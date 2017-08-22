Inspur International Ltd (0596.HK)
0596.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Inspur International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in information technology (IT) businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Software Development and Solution segment is engaged in software development and the provision of solutions of financial cloud, procurement cloud,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,000.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|952.74
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Inspur international shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of company limited has been halted with effect from 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 22 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Inspur International names new President
* Lee is also appointed as President and Chief Operation Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Inspur International's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Inspur International Limited will be halted at 9 a.m on July 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Inspur International requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of announcement regarding inside information of co and pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Inspur international says unit enters JV agreement
* Joint venture co will be formed in Jinan City, Shandong Province, PRC to mainly provide financial services to members of Inspur Group