Sinotrans Ltd (0598.HK)
0598.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.82HKD
12:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.86
Day's High
HK$3.88
Day's Low
HK$3.81
Volume
6,492,470
Avg. Vol
14,072,274
52-wk High
HK$4.67
52-wk Low
HK$3.18
About
Sinotrans Limited is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in freight forwarding businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Freight Forwarding segment is engaged in the transportation of goods to designated consignees within specified time limits and the provision of shipping agency services related to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$18,057.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,606.48
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.35
Financials
BRIEF-Sino-Global Shipping America signs two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co
* Sino-Global Shipping America says signing of two project agreements with Sinotrans Guangxi Co, a unit of Sinotrans Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: