China Oil and Gas Group Ltd (0603.HK)
0603.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$0.55
Open
HK$0.54
Day's High
HK$0.56
Day's Low
HK$0.54
Volume
4,178,880
Avg. Vol
5,410,345
52-wk High
HK$0.67
52-wk Low
HK$0.50
About
China Oil And Gas Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in natural gas and energy-related businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments. The Sales and Distribution of Natural Gas segment is engaged in the sales and distribution of natural gas and other related... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,320.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,825.68
|Dividend:
|0.00
|Yield (%):
|0.88
Financials
BRIEF-China Oil And Gas Group enters concession right agreement
* Group entered into a concession right agreement with housing and urban-rural development committee of Xiantao
BRIEF-China Oil and Gas says unit won bid of piped gas concession right project
* Unit has successfully won bid of piped gas concession right project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: