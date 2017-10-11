Edition:
Shenzhen Investment Ltd (0604.HK)

0604.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.58
Open
HK$3.59
Day's High
HK$3.59
Day's Low
HK$3.54
Volume
6,236,555
Avg. Vol
15,562,752
52-wk High
HK$3.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.00

Shenzhen Investment Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company mainly operates through five segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development of residential, industrial and commercial properties. The Property Investment segment is engaged... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$30,044.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,948.35
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 4.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0604.HK

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment posts contracted sales for Sept of RMB280 mln​

* ‍Unaudited contracted sales for September is about RMB280 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on litigation on Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd​

* Gives ‍update on litigation involving Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Keybridge Communications to borrow 240 mln yuan from Shenzhen investment management firm

Sept 29 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd :

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-COFCO Property Group signs cooperation agreement for property development project

* Says its unit enters into an investment agreement with a Shenzhen investment LP, to cooperate on property joint project in Chongqing city

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen investment posts unaudited contracted sales for August 2017 about RMB 460 MLN

* Unaudited contracted sales for August 2017 amounted to approximately RMB 460 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment accepts facility letter for a term loan facility of upto US$65 mln

* Accepted facility letter for a term loan facility of upto us$65 million offered by a bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment Ltd july contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb 510 mln

* Contracted sales for July amounted to approximately rmb 510 million

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment expects increase in net profit for HY

* Is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment as borrower entered into a facility agreement

* Company as borrower entered into a facility agreement relating to a transferable term loan facility of up to HK$500 million

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment Limited updates on formation of joint venture

* Shenzhen Invest-voluntary Announcement Further Update On Formation Of Joint Venture

14 Jul 2017
