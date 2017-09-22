China Financial Services Holdings Ltd (0605.HK)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,931.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,311.58
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|3.47
BRIEF-China Financial Services to issue various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes
* Proposed issuance of various tranches of unlisted corporate bonds/notes with aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Financial Services declares interim dividend of HK1.05 cents per ordinary share
* Declares an interim dividend of hk1.05 cents per ordinary share
BRIEF-China Financial Services enters Subscription Agreement with M&G Investment Management
* Co agreed to allot and issue, and M&G Investment Management Limited agreed to subscribe for 23 million new shares
BRIEF-China Financial Services enters placing and subscription agreement
* To place shares comprising up to 57 million existing shares held by cheung at placing price of hk$0.68 per placing share
BRIEF-China Financial Services updates on further fund raising exercise
* Co is exploring if further fund raising exercise would be conducted to finance remaining cash consideration for proposed acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Financial Services updates on entering subscription agreement
* Company and China United SME Guarantee Corporation entered into subscription agreement
BRIEF-China Financial Services says unit as purchaser entered into acquisition agreement
* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into acquisition agreement with seller and company