Fullshare Holdings Ltd (0607.HK)

0607.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.26
Day's High
HK$3.26
Day's Low
HK$3.21
Volume
10,809,420
Avg. Vol
26,680,054
52-wk High
HK$4.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.52

Fullshare Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property, building, investment and healthcare businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Green Building segment is engaged in the provision of... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.18
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$66,684.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19,729.06
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0607.HK

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings enters into a strategic cooperation agreement

* Inside information entering into a strategic cooperation agreeme

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings announces termination of Altmann land sale agreement

* Announces termination of connected transactions involving acquisitions of shares and assets

24 Aug 2017

China e-car newcomer Future Mobility raises $200 mln from Suning, others

BEIJING Chinese electric-car venture Future Mobility Corp, co-founded by former BMW and Nissan Motor executives, has raised $200 million from investors including China's Suning and Fullshare Holdings in its latest round of financing.

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings expects net loss of about rmb1.09 billion from Zall Investment

* Group will record a net loss of approximately rmb1,086 million from Zall Investment

10 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-Fullshare jumps 17 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims

* Short-seller Dan David also says co's accounts are suspect (Adds details of new short-seller in par 7, updates stock price)

04 May 2017

Fullshare set to rise 15 pct after it dismisses short-seller claims

HONG KONG, May 4 Shares of Hong Kong-listed property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd were set to climb 15 percent on Thursday after it rejected allegations by a U.S.-based shortseller about its financial health.

04 May 2017

China Fullshare Holdings-related stocks slide after short-seller Glaucus' report

HONG KONG, April 26 Shares of some firms tied to Chinese property and healthcare group Fullshare Holdings fell on Wednesday after short-seller Glaucus Research claimed trading in shares of two companies was manipulated and questioned their financial health, allegations that the firms denied.

26 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25

* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Apr 2017
