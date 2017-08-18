China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd (0611.HK)
0611.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.49
Open
HK$1.49
Day's High
HK$1.51
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
2,260,000
Avg. Vol
6,265,200
52-wk High
HK$1.93
52-wk Low
HK$1.13
About
China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy and property businesses. The Company operates through seven segments. The Restaurant segment is engaged in restaurant operation. The Property segment is engaged in the investment in properties. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,127.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,313.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology says unit to buy Weifang Leased Assets for RMB36 mln
Aug 18 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology expects increase in net profit for HY ended 30 June 2017
July 31 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology says Liu Genyu has been appointed as executive director
June 30 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
BRIEF-China Nuclear Energy Technology enters into placing agreement
June 9 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd :
