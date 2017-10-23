Taung Gold International Ltd (0621.HK)
0621.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-2.82%)
HK$-0.00 (-2.82%)
Prev Close
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Open
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Day's High
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Day's Low
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
Volume
6,650,000
6,650,000
Avg. Vol
13,463,710
13,463,710
52-wk High
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
52-wk Low
HK$0.06
HK$0.06
About
Taung Gold International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in mineral businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Gold Exploration and Development in South Africa segment is engaged in the exploration and mining of gold ore, silver ore and uranium ore in South Africa. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,252.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|18,151.47
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09