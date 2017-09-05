Edition:
India

Enerchina Holdings Ltd (0622.HK)

0622.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.16
Open
HK$0.16
Day's High
HK$0.17
Day's Low
HK$0.16
Volume
15,931,793
Avg. Vol
34,550,773
52-wk High
HK$0.61
52-wk Low
HK$0.16

Chart for

About

Enerchina Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Financial Services segment is engaged in the provision of securities brokerage services and financial, consultancy and corporate financial advisory services.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 3.18
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,715.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,519.40
Dividend: 0.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about 0622.HK

BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings announces proposed share consolidation

* Proposes every 5 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.05 each Source text: (bit.ly/2x7NAPO) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings says expects decrease in loss for HY

* For HY, group expects to record a significant decrease (i.e. less negative) in loss attributable to shareholders by about 36%

28 Jul 2017
» More 0622.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.