Public Financial Holdings Ltd (0626.HK)
0626.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$3.53
Open
HK$3.53
Day's High
HK$3.55
Day's Low
HK$3.52
Volume
84,000
Avg. Vol
357,300
52-wk High
HK$3.81
52-wk Low
HK$3.34
About
Public Financial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Retail and Commercial Banking segment includes deposit account services, property mortgages and consumer lending, hire purchase and leasing, financing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,930.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,097.92
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|6.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09