Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd (0631.HK)
0631.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.38HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in coal mining equipment and port machinery businesses. The Company operates through two segments. The Coal Mining Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of road headers, combined... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,196.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,041.02
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-5.26
|14.09