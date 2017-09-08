China All Access (Holdings) Ltd (0633.HK)
0633.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$2.28
Open
HK$2.28
Day's High
HK$2.29
Day's Low
HK$2.23
Volume
168,000
Avg. Vol
968,967
52-wk High
HK$2.62
52-wk Low
HK$2.08
About
China All Access (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of communication solutions. The Company operates through two segments. Communication Application Solutions and Services segment is engaged in the design of systems, installation, testing, software development... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,799.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,999.72
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
