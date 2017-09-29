Edition:
Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK)

0656.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$18.74
Open
HK$19.02
Day's High
HK$19.04
Day's Low
HK$18.66
Volume
10,592,408
Avg. Vol
18,407,063
52-wk High
HK$19.46
52-wk Low
HK$10.72

Chart for

About

Fosun International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in financial, property, steel and healthcare businesses. The Company has nine segments. Insurance operates and invests in insurance businesses. Investment is engaged in strategic investment, private equity investment, venture capital investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$153,580.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,579.92
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 1.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about 0656.HK

BRIEF-Fosun International reports 5.02 percent passive stake in iKang Healthcare

* Fosun International Limited reports 5.02 percent passive stake in iKang Healthcare Group Inc ‍​as of September 20 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2yNNbQ2 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

Fosun offers $608 mln of China Minsheng Bank shares - IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International offered shares worth up to $608 million in China Minsheng Bank Corp Ltd late on Wednesday, IFR reported citing people close to the deal.

20 Sep 2017

Fosun raises stake in Portugal's Millennium bank to 25 pct

LISBON, Sept 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has increased its stake in Portuguese bank Millennium bcp to 25.16 percent from 23.93 percent, following its stated strategy of raising its holding up to 30 percent, Millennium said.

12 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-Supplements retailer GNC seeks China partner to aid turnaround -sources

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 7 U.S. nutritional supplements retailer GNC Holdings is seeking a partner to boost sales in China as it battles weak revenues and a sliding share price, people with knowledge of the matter said.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fosun International comments on proposed spin-off and separate listing of Sisram Medical

* In connection with proposed spin-off and listing, Sisram published its prospectus on 5 september 2017

05 Sep 2017

Brushing off Beijing's tougher stance on deals, Fosun posts profit jump

HONG KONG Fosun International, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, brushed off the impact of a crackdown on overseas dealmaking and said it welcomed Beijing's guidelines on offshore investment, as it posted a record jump in first-half profits.

31 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Brushing off Beijing's tougher stance on deals, Fosun posts profit jump

* Fosun's overseas investments and acquisitions will continue

31 Aug 2017

China's Fosun not under investigation over overseas deals -CEO

HONG KONG, Aug 31 Fosun International Ltd , one of the China's most acquisitive dealmakers, hasn't been investigated by the country's regulators over its overseas investments and deals, Chief Executive Officer Wang Qunbin said on Thursday.

31 Aug 2017

China's Fosun posts 33.6 pct rise in H1 profit, says core units grow well

HONG KONG, Aug 30 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, one of the country's most acquisitive overseas dealmakers, reported a 33.6 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, thanks to steady growth in its core businesses.

30 Aug 2017

Labor group files complaint against Anbang Insurance

Aug 10 A U.S. labor union group has filed a complaint against Anbang Insurance Group and three of its hotel operators, saying the China-based insurer failed to provide information about its ownership and sources of financing.

10 Aug 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates