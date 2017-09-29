BRIEF-Fosun International reports 5.02 percent passive stake in iKang Healthcare * Fosun International Limited reports 5.02 percent passive stake in iKang Healthcare Group Inc ‍​as of September 20 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2yNNbQ2 Further company coverage:

Fosun offers $608 mln of China Minsheng Bank shares - IFR HONG KONG, Sept 20 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International offered shares worth up to $608 million in China Minsheng Bank Corp Ltd late on Wednesday, IFR reported citing people close to the deal.

Fosun raises stake in Portugal's Millennium bank to 25 pct LISBON, Sept 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has increased its stake in Portuguese bank Millennium bcp to 25.16 percent from 23.93 percent, following its stated strategy of raising its holding up to 30 percent, Millennium said.

CORRECTED-Supplements retailer GNC seeks China partner to aid turnaround -sources HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 7 U.S. nutritional supplements retailer GNC Holdings is seeking a partner to boost sales in China as it battles weak revenues and a sliding share price, people with knowledge of the matter said.

BRIEF-Fosun International comments on proposed spin-off and separate listing of Sisram Medical * In connection with proposed spin-off and listing, Sisram published its prospectus on 5 september 2017

Brushing off Beijing's tougher stance on deals, Fosun posts profit jump HONG KONG Fosun International, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates, brushed off the impact of a crackdown on overseas dealmaking and said it welcomed Beijing's guidelines on offshore investment, as it posted a record jump in first-half profits.

UPDATE 2-Brushing off Beijing's tougher stance on deals, Fosun posts profit jump * Fosun's overseas investments and acquisitions will continue

China's Fosun not under investigation over overseas deals -CEO HONG KONG, Aug 31 Fosun International Ltd , one of the China's most acquisitive dealmakers, hasn't been investigated by the country's regulators over its overseas investments and deals, Chief Executive Officer Wang Qunbin said on Thursday.

China's Fosun posts 33.6 pct rise in H1 profit, says core units grow well HONG KONG, Aug 30 Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd, one of the country's most acquisitive overseas dealmakers, reported a 33.6 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, thanks to steady growth in its core businesses.