China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd (0658.HK)

0658.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$8.66
Open
HK$8.67
Day's High
HK$8.79
Day's Low
HK$8.62
Volume
1,822,000
Avg. Vol
4,652,847
52-wk High
HK$10.50
52-wk Low
HK$7.11

Chart for

About

CHINA HIGH SPEED TRANSMISSION EQUIPMENT GROUP CO., LTD. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of gear products. Its products include wind gear transmission equipment, industrial gear transmission equipment, marine gear transmission equipment, computer numerical... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$15,175.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,635.29
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 2.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates