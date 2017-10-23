NWS Holdings Ltd (0659.HK)
0659.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
15.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+0.53%)
HK$0.08 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$15.22
HK$15.22
Open
HK$15.22
HK$15.22
Day's High
HK$15.34
HK$15.34
Day's Low
HK$15.22
HK$15.22
Volume
1,653,421
1,653,421
Avg. Vol
1,476,549
1,476,549
52-wk High
HK$16.34
HK$16.34
52-wk Low
HK$12.14
HK$12.14
About
NWS Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in construction and transport businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Roads segment is engaged in the operation of roads for toll income. Energy and Water segment is engaged in the development and operation of power plants and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$58,905.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,890.69
|Dividend:
|0.39
|Yield (%):
|4.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09