China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd (0661.HK)
0661.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
12:47pm IST
0.12HKD
12:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.81%)
HK$-0.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
HK$0.12
Volume
2,546,000
2,546,000
Avg. Vol
12,314,241
12,314,241
52-wk High
HK$0.19
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.07
HK$0.07
About
China Daye Non-ferrous Metals Mining Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of metal products. It mainly sells copper cathodes, copper products, gold and gold products, silver and silver products, sulphuric acid, sulphuric concentrate and iron ores, among others. It also provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,004.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17,895.58
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.