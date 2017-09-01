Haitong International Securities Group Ltd (0665.HK)
0665.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Haitong International Securities Group Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates in seven segments: brokerage and margin financing segment engages in securities, futures, options and bullion contracts brokerage and dealing, provides margin financing to customers and custodian and handling services; corporate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
