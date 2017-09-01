Edition:
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd (0665.HK)

0665.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.63
Day's Low
HK$4.53
Volume
7,458,001
Avg. Vol
18,044,895
52-wk High
HK$5.47
52-wk Low
HK$4.11

Haitong International Securities Group Limited is an investment holding company. The Company operates in seven segments: brokerage and margin financing segment engages in securities, futures, options and bullion contracts brokerage and dealing, provides margin financing to customers and custodian and handling services; corporate... (more)

Beta: 2.57
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$25,195.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,418.48
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 3.87

BRIEF-Haitong International Securities Group says unit enters into TRS termination agreement

Sept 1 Haitong International Securities Group Ltd:

01 Sep 2017

Crystallex wins court order against Haitong over Venezuela assets

CARACAS, July 14 Canadian miner Crystallex has won U.S. court approval to bar China's Haitong International Securities Group Ltd from transferring securities owned by Venezuela, in a move to recoup damages from an expropriation by the OPEC nation.

15 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Haitong International Securities Group says Sun Jianfeng appointed as an executive director

May 12 Haitong International Securities Group Ltd

12 May 2017
