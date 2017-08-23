Edition:
Zhong An Real Estate Ltd (0672.HK)

0672.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.00
Open
HK$1.02
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.99
Volume
3,076,800
Avg. Vol
26,265,543
52-wk High
HK$1.40
52-wk Low
HK$0.29

About

Zhong An Real Estate Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. The Residential segment is engaged in the development and sales of residential properties and the provision of management and security services to residential... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.46
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,887.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,836.60
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0672.HK

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate says HY turnover was about RMB3.17 bln, up 67.8 pct

* Hy profit for period was about rmb553.7 million, up 15.1 times Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate expects to record increase of over 16 times in HY profit attributable

* Group is expected to record a substantial increase of over 16 times in its profit attributable to equity holders for HY

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate announces placing agreement

* CNC entered into a conditional CNC placing agreement with Eternal Pearl Securities Limited

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate enters placing and subscription agreement

* Placing and subscription agreement was entered into between whole good management, company and haitong and epsl limited

04 Jul 2017

China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources

HONG KONG Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance, China's first online-only insurer, has resumed a plan to raise $1 billion or more in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of this year, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

31 May 2017

China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources

* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source

31 May 2017
