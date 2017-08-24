Edition:
Nan Hai Corporation Ltd (0680.HK)

Nan Hai Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in information technology (IT) and media businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Corporate IT Application Services segment is engaged in the provision of Internet-based services, e-commerce and information application...

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation posts HY revenue of HK$8.09 billion

* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$1.26 billion versus HK$6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation expects to record a significant rise in HY profit

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit for six months ended 30 june 2017

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares

* Company has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares to be issued and alloted by Sunny Bank

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation announces subscription agreement in connection with notes

* Issuer and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement in connection with notes for USD400 million

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment says entered termination agreement

June 27 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Ltd :

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation updates on phase 3 of Peninsula​

* Makes ‍announcement in relation to property sales update on phase 3 of Peninsula​

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes

* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Nan Hai Corp says unit entered into entrusted loan contract

* Unit as lender, bank as lending agent and Dadi Century Beijing as borrower, entered into entrusted loan contract

11 May 2017
