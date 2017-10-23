Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd (0687.HK)
0687.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-2.52%)
HK$-0.08 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
HK$3.17
HK$3.17
Open
HK$3.14
HK$3.14
Day's High
HK$3.16
HK$3.16
Day's Low
HK$3.09
HK$3.09
Volume
3,238,000
3,238,000
Avg. Vol
2,473,026
2,473,026
52-wk High
HK$7.60
HK$7.60
52-wk Low
HK$3.01
HK$3.01
About
Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited, formerly Tysan Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Foundation Piling segment is engaged in foundation piling and site investigatio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,785.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,402.50
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|3.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09