Edition:
India

Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co Ltd (0687.HK)

0687.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
HK$3.17
Open
HK$3.14
Day's High
HK$3.16
Day's Low
HK$3.09
Volume
3,238,000
Avg. Vol
2,473,026
52-wk High
HK$7.60
52-wk Low
HK$3.01

Chart for

About

Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited, formerly Tysan Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. The Foundation Piling segment is engaged in foundation piling and site investigatio... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,785.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,402.50
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 3.15

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates