Edition:
India

EPI (Holdings) Ltd (0689.HK)

0689.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+10.13%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.40
Day's High
HK$0.44
Day's Low
HK$0.40
Volume
30,338,100
Avg. Vol
11,568,474
52-wk High
HK$0.72
52-wk Low
HK$0.18

Chart for

About

EPI (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in petroleum businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Petroleum Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration, production and sales of petroleum. This segment mainly operates businesses in Cuyana Basin,... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,781.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,018.12
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about 0689.HK

BRIEF-EPI Holdings announces appointment of executive director of company

* Liu Zhiyi has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 May 2017

BRIEF-Cipher Pharmaceuticals announces sale of U.S. Commercial assets to EPI Group

* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces sale of u.s. Commercial assets to epi group

01 May 2017
» More 0689.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.