Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd (0694.HK)
0694.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$12.48
Open
HK$12.38
Day's High
HK$12.70
Day's Low
HK$12.28
Volume
5,203,931
Avg. Vol
4,396,058
52-wk High
HK$14.10
52-wk Low
HK$7.20
About
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in airport and related businesses. The Company is mainly engaged in the operation and management of Beijing Capital Airport and the provision of related services in China. Its aeronautical businesses include... (more)
|0.89
|HK$54,569.21
|4,330.89
|0.10
|1.74