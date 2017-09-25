Tongda Group Holdings Ltd (0698.HK)
0698.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.21
Open
HK$2.21
Day's High
HK$2.28
Day's Low
HK$2.18
Volume
36,550,000
Avg. Vol
70,531,244
52-wk High
HK$3.12
52-wk Low
HK$1.83
About
Tongda Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the production of electrical fittings. The Company operates through three segments. The Electrical Fittings segment is engaged in the manufacture of components for electrical appliance products, including handsets and notebooks,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,648.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,051.73
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|2.30
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09
BRIEF-Tongda Group as borrower enters agreement
* Co as borrower, guarantors, HSBC as coordinator and agent, and other lenders entered into agreement