CAR Inc (0699.HK)
0699.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
HK$7.25
Open
HK$7.25
Day's High
HK$7.28
Day's Low
HK$7.16
Volume
950,426
Avg. Vol
3,506,380
52-wk High
HK$8.32
52-wk Low
HK$6.63
About
CAR Inc. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in car rental businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the provision of long-term and short-term car rental services, finance lease and the sales of used rental vehicles, among others. It mainly operates businesses in Mainland China. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credit flat, while Wanda falls on chairman rumours
HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - Asia credits markets were little changed on Monday after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen offered few clues on monetary policy in a much-anticipated speech last Friday.
Fitch Downgrades CAR Inc. to 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based auto rental group CAR Inc.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the rating on CAR Inc.'s outstanding bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects weaker prospects for margin due to the company's aggressive pricing strategy as well as declining fleet rental revenue from UCAR, CAR Inc.'s largest sharehold