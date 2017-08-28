HONG KONG, Aug 28 (IFR) - Asia credits markets were little changed on Monday after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen offered few clues on monetary policy in a much-anticipated speech last Friday.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based auto rental group CAR Inc.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the rating on CAR Inc.'s outstanding bonds to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects weaker prospects for margin due to the company's aggressive pricing strategy as well as declining fleet rental revenue from UCAR, CAR Inc.'s largest sharehold