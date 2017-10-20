Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course Sea Ltd , a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent , rose 13 percent their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.

BRIEF-Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China * Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing * Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing