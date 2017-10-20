Edition:
Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

348.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
HK$349.60
Open
HK$351.60
Day's High
HK$351.60
Day's Low
HK$347.40
Volume
9,767,821
Avg. Vol
19,449,966
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications... (more)

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,343,518.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,498.63
Dividend: 0.61
Yield (%): 0.17

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 billion HK IPO

HONG KONG China Literature Ltd, China's largest online publishing and e-book company, launched an initial public offering for up to $1.1 billion on Monday, seeking funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business.

9:30am IST

Tencent unit China Literature launches up to $1.1 bln HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG, Oct 23 China Literature Ltd launched on Monday an IPO in Hong Kong worth as much as $1.1 billion, seekings funds for acquisitions and to expand its digital publishing business, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the transaction.

6:19am IST

REFILE-Tencent-backed Sea Ltd jumps in debut, but soon reverses course

Oct 20 Shares of Sea Ltd, a Singapore-based online gaming and e-commerce company backed by Tencent, rose 13 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $5.39 billion.

20 Oct 2017

China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 billion, valuing firm at $30 billion

BEIJING Meituan-Dianping on Thursday said it has raised $4 billion in a funding round that values China's largest on-demand services provider at $30 billion, as part of a strategy to compete with the country's leading e-commerce firms in offline retail.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-China's Meituan-Dianping raises $4 bln, valuing firm at $30 bln

* Funding also for AI, logistics technology (Adds details from statement, strategy, competitors, context)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China

* Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

* Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​

16 Oct 2017
