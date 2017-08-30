Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd (0707.HK)
0707.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the processing and sales of fabrics. The Company operates through four segments. Processing, Printing and Sales of Finished Fabrics segment is engaged in the sales of finished fabrics and the provision of fabrics processing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,999.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,879.72
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Co-Prosperity says HY profit attributable RMB795,000
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company rmb795,000 versus rmb3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Co-Prosperity expects that group will record a fall in HY net profit
* Expected that group will record a significant decrease in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Co-Prosperity appoints Law Kin Fat as executive director
* Law Kin Fat has been appointed as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2skHppt) Further company coverage:
