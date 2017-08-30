BRIEF-Co-Prosperity says HY profit attributable RMB795,000 * HY profit for period attributable to owners of company rmb795,000 versus rmb3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Co-Prosperity expects that group will record a fall in HY net profit * Expected that group will record a significant decrease in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017