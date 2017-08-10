Giordano International Ltd (0709.HK)
0709.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Giordano International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of apparel. The Company operates through two segments. Retail and Distribution segment is engaged in the retailing and distribution of apparel in Mainland China, the Middle East, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asia... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,477.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,570.88
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|6.30
BRIEF-Giordano International says HY profit after income taxes attributable to shareholders HK$245 million
* Group sales and gross profit for first half of 2017 rose by 3.4% and 3.8%, respectively.
BRIEF-Giordano International announces proposed share repurchase
* Group sales and gross profits are both registering an increase of 7% in q2 up to early june