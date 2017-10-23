Boe Varitronix Ltd (0710.HK)
0710.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
HK$0.07 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
HK$4.46
HK$4.46
Open
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's High
HK$4.55
HK$4.55
Day's Low
HK$4.45
HK$4.45
Volume
374,362
374,362
Avg. Vol
458,247
458,247
52-wk High
HK$5.00
HK$5.00
52-wk Low
HK$3.03
HK$3.03
About
BOE VARITRONIX LIMITED, formerly Varitronix International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in liquid crystal display (LCD) businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the design, manufacture and sales of LCD and related products. Its products include automotive displays,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,969.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|735.06
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09