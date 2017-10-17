China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd (0715.HK)
0715.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.65
HK$0.65
Open
HK$0.65
HK$0.65
Day's High
HK$0.65
HK$0.65
Day's Low
HK$0.64
HK$0.64
Volume
1,286,000
1,286,000
Avg. Vol
7,998,511
7,998,511
52-wk High
HK$0.86
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.62
HK$0.62
About
China Oceanwide Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property investment and finance investment businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in the investment in office and commercial properties in Shanghai. Real Estate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,492.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16,142.65
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-China Oceanwide disposes of notes for total of about US$45.1 mln
* Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively
BRIEF-China Oceanwide's unit invests in Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP
* Says affiliate China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd's unit China Oceanwide Capital Management Ltd has invested $10 million in investment portfolio Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP
BRIEF-China Oceanwide expects to record decline in HY consol net profit
* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017
BRIEF-China Oceanwide updates on litigation involving a unit in Indonesia
* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia