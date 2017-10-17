BRIEF-China Oceanwide disposes of notes for total of about US$45.1 mln * Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively​

BRIEF-China Oceanwide's unit invests in Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP * Says affiliate China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd's unit China Oceanwide Capital Management Ltd has invested $10 million in investment portfolio Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP

BRIEF-China Oceanwide expects to record decline in HY consol net profit * ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​