China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd (0715.HK)

0715.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.65
Open
HK$0.65
Day's High
HK$0.65
Day's Low
HK$0.64
Volume
1,286,000
Avg. Vol
7,998,511
52-wk High
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.62

About

China Oceanwide Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property investment and finance investment businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in the investment in office and commercial properties in Shanghai. Real Estate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,492.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 16,142.65
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0715.HK

BRIEF-China Oceanwide disposes of notes for total of about US$45.1 mln

* Group disposed of 2022 3.25 percent notes & 2022 4.625 percent notes for about US$11.4 million & about US$33.7 million, respectively​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Oceanwide's unit invests in Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP

* Says affiliate China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd's unit China Oceanwide Capital Management Ltd has invested $10 million in investment portfolio Credit Frontier Secundi Income SP

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Oceanwide expects to record decline in HY consol net profit

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017​

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Oceanwide updates on litigation involving a unit in Indonesia

* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia

09 Jun 2017
