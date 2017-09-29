China Financial International Investments Ltd (0721.HK)
0721.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China Financial International Investments Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the investment in securities. Its main businesses include the investment in listed securities for short term and the investment in unlisted investments for medium and long term. The Company operates through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,633.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|10,971.63
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Financial International Investments posts Fy loss attributable of HK$185 million
Sept 29 China Financial International Investments Ltd
