BRIEF-Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control signs strategic cooperation framework agreement * Says it signs a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Zhejiang branch of China Telecom Corporation Limited, regarding Internet of Things and big data

BRIEF-MCC Meili Cloud Computing Industry Investment unit signs cooperation agreement Sept 21MCC Meili Cloud Computing Industry Investment Co Ltd

China Telecom posts 7.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G growth HONG KONG, Aug 23 State-owned telecommunications operator China Telecom Corp reported on Wednesday a 7.5 percent rise in first-half profit, as it added fourth generation (4G) mobile subscribers.

BRIEF-Netlinkz signs sales contract with China Telecom Wuxi * China Telecom Wuxi signed sales contracts to provide Netlinkz's patented cloud networking solution to initial 5 customers in xinwu region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Telecom Corp's HY ‍profit attributable RMB12.54 bln, up 7.4 pct​ * Hy ‍profit attributable to equity holders of company was rmb12,537 million, up 7.4%​

Fitch Affirms Singtel and Optus at 'A+'/'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING

BRIEF-Besttone Holding to buy technology firm from controlling shareholder China Telecom * Says it plans to buy technology firm from controlling shareholder China Telecom Corporation for up to 250 million yuan ($37.11 million)

Former chairman of China Telecom parent jailed for six years for graft BEIJING, May 31 The former chairman of the parent firm of China Telecom Corp was sentenced to six years in prison over corruption charges, China's state media said on Wednesday.

Fitch Affirms China Telecom at 'A+', Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Government Support: The ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift for state support and CTCL's strategic importance to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable), the company's ultimate majority owner. CTCL is 71% owned by China