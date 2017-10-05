FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd (0729.HK)
0729.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.36HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
HK$0.37
Open
HK$0.37
Day's High
HK$0.38
Day's Low
HK$0.36
Volume
31,285,000
Avg. Vol
65,391,826
52-wk High
HK$0.44
52-wk Low
HK$0.28
About
FDG Electric Vehicles Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of battery products. The Company operates through five segments. The Battery Products segment is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sales of lithium-ion batteries and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,516.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|22,413.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles sees increase in HY loss
* Expected to record an increase in loss of between 15% and 40% for six months ended 30 September 2017
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles announces termination of subscription agreement
* Subscription agreement with IoT United Systems terminated due to IoT's default Source text:(bit.ly/2wgqlTo) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles updates on subscription agreement with IOT United Systems
* Subscriber wasn't able to make ready in HK subscription money to be paid due to difficulties in respect of currency control
BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles posts FY loss attributable of HK$554.8 mln
* Loss for year attributable HK$554.8 million versus HK$ 228.2 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2sqe7kk) Further company coverage: