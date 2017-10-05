BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles sees increase in HY loss * Expected to record an increase in loss of between 15% and 40% for six months ended 30 September 2017

BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles announces termination of subscription agreement * Subscription agreement with IoT United Systems terminated due to IoT's default Source text:(bit.ly/2wgqlTo) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-FDG Electric Vehicles updates on subscription agreement with IOT United Systems * Subscriber wasn't able to make ready in HK subscription money to be paid due to difficulties in respect of currency control