Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd (0737.HK)
0737.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.39%)
HK$0.02 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
Open
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
Day's High
HK$5.17
HK$5.17
Day's Low
HK$5.14
HK$5.14
Volume
3,152,390
3,152,390
Avg. Vol
2,177,101
2,177,101
52-wk High
HK$5.20
HK$5.20
52-wk Low
HK$3.88
HK$3.88
About
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in highway and infrastructure businesses. It mainly develops and operates roads, tunnels, bridges and related infrastructure projects in Guangdong Province. The Company mainly operates through four segments, including... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$15,069.47
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,081.69
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|4.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09